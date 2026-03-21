AF1 Daily Transactions - March 20th, 2026

Published on March 20, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster activity continued across the AF1 as Michigan added depth to its secondary with a defensive back signing.

Signings

Bo Bell - Michigan - DB - 5'9", 190 lb - Northern Michigan

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Arena Football One Stories from March 20, 2026

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