AF1 Daily Transactions - March 18th, 2026

Published on March 18, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 roster movement continued with several notable additions across the league. Albany was active with multiple moves on the defensive line and at kicker, including a status designation, while Minnesota, Beaumont, and Washington each added key pieces.

Signings

Tayvonn Kyle - Minnesota - DB - 6'1", 180 lb - Iowa State

Sha'huan Williams - Albany - DL - 6'3", 260 lb - Notre Dame College

Idrissa Case - Albany - K - 5'9", 170 lb - Penn State

Malik McDowell - Beaumont - DL - 6'7", 280 lb - Michigan State

Malik Allen Jr. - Washington - DL - 6'0", 250 lb - Butler CC

Released

Quillian Felton - Albany - DL - 6'4", 240 lb - Nebraska Kearney

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