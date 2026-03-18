AF1 Daily Transactions - March 18th, 2026
Published on March 18, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
AF1 roster movement continued with several notable additions across the league. Albany was active with multiple moves on the defensive line and at kicker, including a status designation, while Minnesota, Beaumont, and Washington each added key pieces.
Signings
Tayvonn Kyle - Minnesota - DB - 6'1", 180 lb - Iowa State
Sha'huan Williams - Albany - DL - 6'3", 260 lb - Notre Dame College
Idrissa Case - Albany - K - 5'9", 170 lb - Penn State
Malik McDowell - Beaumont - DL - 6'7", 280 lb - Michigan State
Malik Allen Jr. - Washington - DL - 6'0", 250 lb - Butler CC
Released
Quillian Felton - Albany - DL - 6'4", 240 lb - Nebraska Kearney
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Arena Football One Stories from March 18, 2026
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