AF1 Daily Transactions - February 13th, 2026

Roster movement picked up across the AF1 this week as multiple teams made key additions on both sides of the ball. Washington and Oregon each strengthened their defensive fronts, Kentucky added size to the offensive line, and Albany saw significant quarterback and line changes, along with one league suspension and a defensive release.

Here are the February 13 transactions:

Signings

Javier Edwards - Washington - DL - 6'2", 350 lb - Colorado - Signing

Isaiah Pedack - Oregon - DL - 6'3", 265 lb - Mississippi Valley State - Signing

Blake Davis - Oregon - WR - 6'0", 185 lb - Western Oregon - Signing

Darius Tolbert - Oregon - OL - 6'6", 370 lb - ASA College - Signing

Kenley Pierre - Oregon - DB - 5'10", 187 lb - Sacred Heart University - Signing

Noah Buttiglieri - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 315 lb - Delaware - Signing

Josh Kulka - Albany - QB - 6'3", 220 lb - St. Francis University - Signing

Justin Reed - Albany - OL - 6'6", 330 lb - East Carolina - Signing

Amari Manuel - Oregon - DB - 5'8", 165 lb - Andrew College - Signing

Khai West - Albany - DB - 6'1", 200 lb - Minnesota State - Signing

The following players were released:

Fred Payton Jr. - Albany - QB - 6'2", 215 lb - Mercer - Released

Miquail Harvey - Albany - OL - 6'2", 305 lb - Albany State - Released

Isaiah McFarland - Albany - DB - 6'0", 205 lb - Kentucky State - Released

League Suspension

Alphonso Taylor - Albany - WR - 6'1", 200 lb - Arizona State - League Suspension

