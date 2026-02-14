AF1 Daily Transactions - February 13th, 2026
Roster movement picked up across the AF1 this week as multiple teams made key additions on both sides of the ball. Washington and Oregon each strengthened their defensive fronts, Kentucky added size to the offensive line, and Albany saw significant quarterback and line changes, along with one league suspension and a defensive release.
Here are the February 13 transactions:
Signings
Javier Edwards - Washington - DL - 6'2", 350 lb - Colorado - Signing
Isaiah Pedack - Oregon - DL - 6'3", 265 lb - Mississippi Valley State - Signing
Blake Davis - Oregon - WR - 6'0", 185 lb - Western Oregon - Signing
Darius Tolbert - Oregon - OL - 6'6", 370 lb - ASA College - Signing
Kenley Pierre - Oregon - DB - 5'10", 187 lb - Sacred Heart University - Signing
Noah Buttiglieri - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 315 lb - Delaware - Signing
Josh Kulka - Albany - QB - 6'3", 220 lb - St. Francis University - Signing
Justin Reed - Albany - OL - 6'6", 330 lb - East Carolina - Signing
Amari Manuel - Oregon - DB - 5'8", 165 lb - Andrew College - Signing
Khai West - Albany - DB - 6'1", 200 lb - Minnesota State - Signing
The following players were released:
Fred Payton Jr. - Albany - QB - 6'2", 215 lb - Mercer - Released
Miquail Harvey - Albany - OL - 6'2", 305 lb - Albany State - Released
Isaiah McFarland - Albany - DB - 6'0", 205 lb - Kentucky State - Released
League Suspension
Alphonso Taylor - Albany - WR - 6'1", 200 lb - Arizona State - League Suspension
