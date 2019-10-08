Advia and Prowlers Continue Partnership

The Port Huron Prowlers are excited to announce that Advia Credit Union is back on board as a partner with the team.

Advia Credit Union will continue to sponsor Mitts and his Birthday Bash which will take place on January 18th when the Prowlers take on their interstate rivals, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. Advia will have an information table set up for that night as well and will be providing a giveaway for the first 500 fans in attendance. Expanding into the partnership, Advia will be the official sponsor of the Save Of The Game.

Head Coach Joe Pace is excited to have Advia back as a partner.

"It's great to have them back on with us. Advia is an integral part of providing hockey to our community. Their support is much appreciated and we look forward to working with them."

Advia's mission is "to provide financial advantages to our members." They have locations throughout St. Clair County. If you have any banking information or financial questions, feel free to contact your local branch.

