Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night Coming to Fluor Field for a Sixth Year

July 26, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive, BMW, Hubbell Lighting, and Greenville Technical College will host Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering Night at Fluor Field on Tuesday, August 3. After executing a successful "virtual" format in 2020, the Drive and its partners are excited to return AM&E Night to an in-person format this year at the ballpark. As has been the case since event inception, the goal of AM&E Night is to build awareness and "ignite the passion" with students, parents, and guidance counselors across the Upstate about the unique work experiences and exciting career opportunities that are available in the rapidly changing world of advanced manufacturing and engineering.

Now entering its sixth year, the organizers of AM&E Night have scaled up efforts this year to bring awareness to the growing skills gap challenge in the Upstate. This year's event will feature a highly informative & engaging panel discussion with leaders from across the Upstate talking about how to best prepare today's students for tomorrow's AM&E opportunities. Included on the leadership panel this year are Knudt Flor (President & CEO of BMW Manufacturing), Dr. Keith Miller (President of Greenville Technical College), Peter Fehl (Vice President & General Manager of Hubbell Lighting), and Sam Lightsey (Site Director at Michelin North America's Greenville passenger car tire plant).

The concourse at Fluor Field and all game programming will be designed to open the eyes of young people in our region to the exciting career opportunities available in manufacturing and engineering. To encourage students to enjoy this important learning experience, the Drive is providing tickets to all K-12 students on a complimentary basis.

Students and all event attendees will be able to visit highly engaging exhibits on the stadium concourse from our region's largest companies demonstrating the creative application of technology to the manufacturing process. Exhibits will include an on-site Michelin wrapped BMW M2 competition vehicle, robotics demonstrations and robot races from Bosch Rexroth, 3D modeling and blue light scanning from General Electric, and much more. As students visit each exhibit, they will be enrolled in the "Young Innovators Club" where they will have the opportunity to win great prizes including drones, BMW driving experiences, Hubbell iDevice packages, and more. Adults are also encouraged to attend AM&E Night and enjoy a great evening of Drive baseball with tickets starting at just $9.

All fans are encouraged to participate in pre-game activities, tour exhibits, and network with educators and industry leaders. Pre-game activities and concourse exhibits begin when Fluor Field gates open at 6:00pm. First pitch of the Drive game versus the Rome Braves follows at 7:05pm.

