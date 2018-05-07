Ads to Remain in AHL's Central Division for 18-19 Season

Milwaukee, WI - American Hockey League President and CEO David Andrews announced that the league's Board of Governors, which convened for its Spring Meeting today in Chicago, Ill., has approved the following division alignment for the 2018-19 AHL season (National Hockey League affiliations in parentheses).

The Admirals will continue to play in the Western Conference's Central Division and they'll be joined by two new teams in Texas and San Antonio. Chicago, Rockford, Grand Rapids, Iowa and Manitoba will remained in the division, but the Cleveland Monsters will head over to the Eastern Conference.

Western Conference

Central Division

Chicago Wolves (Vegas Golden Knights)

Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)

Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

San Antonio Rampage (St. Louis Blues)

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)

Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames)

Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes)

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Carolina Hurricanes)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Springfield Thunderbirds (Florida Panthers)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

North Division

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Binghamton Devils (New Jersey Devils)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica Comets (Vancouver Canucks)

Changes from the 2017-18 season include:

- Colorado joining the AHL as its 31st active team and playing in the Pacific Division

- San Antonio and Texas moving from the Pacific Division to the Central Division

- Cleveland moving from the Central Division to the North Division

While the complete 2018-19 schedule will be released later this season, the Admirals do know that they will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

