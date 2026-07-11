"ADRIEN PÉREZ, a JAW-DROPPING LEVELER!!!"
Published on July 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Adrien Pérez recorded two goals and one assist to lead Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 3-1 win against Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field on Saturday night as Garven Metusala also found the net in his return to action from World Cup duty with Haiti.
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