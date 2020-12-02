Admirals to Host Drive-Up Toy Drive Saturday
December 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will be hosting an outdoor, drive-up Toy Drive at Panther Arena this Saturday, December 5 from 10 am until 2 pm.
Fans should drive up in front of the arena (500 W. Kilbourn Ave) and Admirals staff will be outside to collect your donations. All people who donate will receive a Buy-One-Get-One-Free Ticket deal for the 2021-22 season. In addition, fans who donate can enter to win a grand prize of a $200 Admirals Store Shopping Spree!
Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor (10-11 am) and Assistant Coach Scott Ford (11am-12pm) will be on hand to help assist with the toys and Roscoe will be there as well from 11-12 pm.
The toys will be collected and then donated to Kapco's Kids2Kids Christmas wonderland. Since 2006 Kids2Kids Christmas has donated over 20,000 toys annually to kids in need in our community.
