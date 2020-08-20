Admirals Sign Veteran Defenseman Mike Monfredo

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Thursday they have officially signed defenseman Mike Monfredo to a contract for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Monfredo, 30, will enter his ninth season as a professional with the Admirals.

The Shirley, NY native is coming off a 2019-20 campaign that saw him split time with the Orlando Solar Bears and Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Monfredo started the season donning the "C" for Orlando but was traded to Greenville on December 13, 2019. In 33 games with the Swamp Rabbits, Monfredo registered 15 points (4g, 11a).

The 6'4, 210lb veteran has made his presence known in the ECHL as he's been in the league since 2014. Monfredo started his career with the Quad City Mallards, where he quickly became a fan favorite for his tough and gritty defensive play.

Monfredo was traded to the Rapid City Rush in 2016-17, where he posted 13 points in 27 games (3g, 10a). He would end up signing with Orlando in 2017-18, where he played in 152 career games with the Solar Bears before being dealt to Greenville. He has played in a grand total of 392 career ECHL games as he makes his way to the Hampton Roads area for the 2020-21 season.

