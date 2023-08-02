Admirals Sign Tough, Physical Defenseman Josh Thrower

NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Josh Thrower to a Standard Player Contract for the 2023-24 season.

Thrower, 27, was acquired by the Admirals at the Future Considerations Deadline on June 20. The move completed a February 18 trade that sent defenseman Billy Constantinou to the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.

The British Columbia native played in 39 games with Atlanta last season posting four points and totaling 73 penalty minutes. In 2021-22, Thrower was tied for the team lead in penalty minutes with Michael Turner (111). He also tied for a league-leading 11 fighting majors that season.

"Josh Thrower is always willing to stand up for his teammates and leads by example," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Jeff Carr. "He has asserted himself as one of the toughest guys in the ECHL. His physicality and style of play will create extra space on the ice for our players. He's a true old-school player who relies on playing a physical game. He makes life uncomfortable for opponents."

In 2020-21, Thrower was coached by Carr with the Knoxville Ice Bears in the SPHL. That team also included current Admirals players, Mathieu Roy and Stepan Timofeyev.

"I'm very excited to be joining Norfolk this upcoming season," said Thrower. "I've heard nothing but great things about the city, team, and fan base. I'm looking forward to being a part of an organization with so much history and a winning culture behind it."

Thrower's professional career began in 2017-18 with the Allen Americans. In two seasons with Allen, he totaled 161 penalty minutes. Coming into the 2023-24 season, Thrower has played in 241 regular season ECHL games and totaled 389 penalty minutes. He began his WHL career in 2011-12 and played for the Calgary Hitmen, Tri-City Americans, Vancouver Giants, and Moose Jaw Warriors.

As of August 2, 2023, the Norfolk Admirals roster for the season includes 12 players (eight forwards and four defensemen). Click here to view the roster in its entirety.

The Admirals will open the 2023-24 season on Friday, October 20 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The home opener will take place on Wednesday, October 25 when the Admirals take on the Worcester Railers. The full schedule can be seen HERE. Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are ON SALE NOW. These packages come with flexible payment options and exclusive member benefits that include 28% off tickets, 15% off merch, your choice of seat for all home games, and the Never Wasted Ticket Program. CLICK HERE to inquire today.

