Admirals Sign Jeremy Gregoire to AHL Deal

July 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Jeremy GrÃ©goire to an American Hockey League contract for the 2018-19 season.

GrÃ©goire, a 22-year-old from Sherbrooke, QC, spent last season as a member of the AHL's Laval Rocket. The center posted career highs in every statistical category, posting 12g-13a-25pts along with 115 penalty minutes in 63 games. He has spent his last three seasons in the MontrÃ©al Canadiens' minor league system, playing two years for the St. John's IceCaps before their organization's move to Laval.

Standing 6' and 194-lbs, GrÃ©goire won back-to-back Marcel Robert Trophies (QMJHL Scholastic Player of the Year) in 2013-14 and 2014-15, posting a combined 55g-55a-110pts, and was drafted in 2013 by MontrÃ©al (Round 6, Overall Pick #176). GrÃ©goire comes from a hockey family as his father Jean-FranÃƒ- ois played professionally from 1997-2008, and his brother Thomas will begin his AHL career with the San Jose Barracuda this fall.

GrÃ©goire and the Admirals will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena, while the rest of the schedule will be released later this summer.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.