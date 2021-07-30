Admirals Sign Forward Cody Milan for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially signed forward Cody Milan to a contract for the upcoming season.

Milan becomes the fourth forward to sign with Norfolk (Lang, Craighead and Tonge being the others).

The 25-year old native of Orchard Lake, MI was signed to the 2020-21 Admirals roster prior to Norfolk opting out of the season due to COVID-19. Milan had a brief stint with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21 but didn't suit up in any regular-season games.

Milan played his first season as a professional with the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2019-20, in which he registered 29 points (8 goals, 21 assists) in 49 games.

Cody Milan played four years at Michigan State University, where he was an assistant captain in his senior season.

On February 20, 2020, the Admirals acquired Darik Angeli, Scott Dornbrock, Freddy Gerard and future considerations from the Cyclones in exchange for Ben Holmstrom and Johnny Coughlin. Cincinnati sent Milan to Norfolk as a completion of the trade on June 12.

Before turning pro, Milan played four years at Michigan State University, playing in 122 total games with the Spartans. Milan was top-five in points during his junior and senior campaigns. He also served as an assistant captain in his final season.

Cody's older brother, Dan, played in the ECHL for seven seasons for Florida, Reading, Wheeling, Fort Wayne, Wichita, Brampton and Greenville.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

