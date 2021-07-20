Admirals Sign Forward Chase Lang for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have officially signed forward Chase Lang to a contract for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

Lang becomes the first player to sign a contract with the Admirals for the 2021-22 ECHL season.

The 24-year old joins the Admirals after spending the 2019-20 season with the Jacksonville Icemen. In his one-year stint with the Icemen, Lang led Jacksonville in points (48), goals (19) and assists (29). The Admirals faced the Icemen six times in 2019-20 and Lang put up 10 points in those games against Norfolk (6 goals, 4 assists).

Lang's rights were acquired by the Adirondack Thunder on October 22, 2020. But he did play a game with the Thunder as they opted out of the 2020-21 ECHL season.

Chase Lang lit up the scoresheet against the Admirals in 2019-20, putting up 10 points in six games against Norfolk (6G, 4A)

The Nanaimo, British Columbia product was a sixth-round pick (167th overall) of the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and played in parts of three seasons with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition to his experience in the AHL, Lang has spent time in the ECHL with the Quad City Mallards, Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans.

Before turning pro in 2015-16, Lang spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants. He appeared in 244 career games at that level and registered 155 points (66 goals, 89 assists).

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

