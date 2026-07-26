Admirals Sign Former Royal Nick Capone for 2026-27 Season

Published on July 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals announce today they have signed F Nick Capone for the 2026-27 season.

Capone, 24, joins the Admirals for his third full season of professional hockey in the ECHL. A product of East Haven, CT., Capone spent four years at the University of Connecticut, where he earned 42 points in 118 games played with the Huskies and was selected 157th overall in the 6th round of the NHL Entry Draft in 2020 by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Capone spent the previous two seasons with the Reading Royals, earning 16 points in 78 games, and appeared in four of Reading's 2025 playoff games.

"Going into the off-season, we wanted to address getting bigger and more physical at our forward group and signing guys with more of an edge," said head coach and GM Jeff Carr. "Nick fits nicely coming off two AHL contracts; he's looking to prove himself with more offense to go along with his already north-south punishing style of game."

"I'm very excited for the opportunity ahead in Norfolk," said Capone. "Being in that building on the road the past two years, I see how passionate the fans are and how much they love the game. I plan on bringing some excitement to Norfolk and can't wait to get started!"

The Admirals open their 2026-27 season on the road in Savannah, Georgia, against the Ghost Pirates on Friday, October 16th at 7 pm. Norfolk skates at home for the first time at Scope Arena on Friday, October 23rd, against the Trois Rivières Lions at 7:05 pm.

Season Tickets and Flex Plan Vouchers for the 2026-27 season are on sale now.







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