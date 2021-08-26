Admirals Sign Carpenter to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Robert Carpenter to a one-year AHL Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Carpenter joins the Admirals from the Bridgeport Sound Tigers where he has spent the past two seasons. During the shortened 2020-21 campaign he tallied four goals and dished out three assists for seven points to go along with four penalty minutes in 19 games. In 49 career pro games, all with the Sound Tigers, he has accumulated 20 points (g-11a) and 20 PIMS in 49 contests.

The North Reading, MA native played four seasons of college hockey at Boston University where he topped the century mark in career points with 102 (56g-46a) while skating in 144 games. During his junior season he helped the Terriers to the Hockey East Championship and was named to the Second All-Star Team after finishing fourth on the team in goals (20). During his senior season he served as BU's Captain and posted 10 goals and nine assists in 27 games.

Carpenter's dad, Bobby, played in almost 1,200 NHL games, notching a combined 728 points for five different teams from 1981-1999.

Carpenter and the Admirals will kick-off next season by hosting the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

