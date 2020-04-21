Admirals Sign Atwal to AHL Deal

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Arvin Atwal to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Playing in his first season with the Admirals, Atwal skated in 14 games with the club, recording 19 penalty minutes and a +1 rating. He also played in 23 games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL scoring four goals and adding four assists for eight points, a +13 rating, and 100 penalty minutes.

During the 2019-20 campaign the Surrey, BC native split time between the Rochester Americans (AHL) and the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL). With the Amerks he tallied a pair of assists and five penalty minutes in three games, while finishing second among Cyclones defensemen in scoring with 39 points (10g-29a) in 65 contests. Atwall played four seasons with the Vancouver Giants (WHL) before finishing his junior career with Lethbridge in 2015-16.

