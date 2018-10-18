Admirals Set Food Specials

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that they have set their food and drink specials for the 2018-19 season at Panther Arena, their third year at the historic rink.

Highlighting the list is the ever-popular Taco Tuesday where fans can get two tacs and a regular foundation drink for only $5. The Taco Tuesday special is available every Tuesday night home game beginning October 30. The other Tuesdays include December 11, January 22, March 5, and April 9.

New this season is the Hat Trick Nights, where fans can purchase 12 ounce domestic draught beers, brats, and jumbo pretzels for just $3 each. These Hat Tricks are available on November 21, January 9, February 6, and April 3.

The Admirals will play three afternoon games this season and at all of these contests, hot dogs, regular fountain drinks and popcorn are all available for just $2 each. These dates include, Saturday, December 22nd at 3 pm, Saturday, January 26th at 1 pm, and Saturday, February 9 at 1 pm.

In addition to these fantastic food specials, Panther Arena has also expanded their food options including an all new Ian's Pizza stand, gourmet hot dogs, a build-your-own Mac & Cheese bar,

The Admirals continue a four-game road trip tonight in Ontario, CA against the Reign at 9 pm. Milwaukee returns home schedule on Tues., Oct. 23rd at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.