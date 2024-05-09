Admirals' Schaefer Suspended for One Game

May 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Reid Schaefer has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a charging incident in a Calder Cup Playoff game vs. Texas on May 8.

Schaefer will miss Game 4 of the Central Division semifinals vs. Texas on Friday (May 10).

