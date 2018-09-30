Admirals Release Three, Assign One

September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has released forwards Darby Llewellyn and Branden Troock and defenseman Jack Stander from their try-out contracts. All three will report to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

In addition, the Admirals have assigned forward Alex Overhardt to the Gladiators. The Admirals roster now stands as at 25 players.

The Admirals will open the season on the road against the Texas Stars on October 6th before heading to San Antonio to take on the Rampage at 7 pm on October 9. Milwaukee will commence their home schedule on Saturday, October 13th at 6 pm against the Hershey Bears at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets for the home opener by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.