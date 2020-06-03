Admirals Release 2020 Protected List

The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today they have officially released their 2020 Protected List. The following 32 players were featured on the list:

GOALTENDERS (3): Austin Shaw, Jake Theut, Brandon Halverson

DEFENSEMEN (11): Andrew McLean, Brycen Martin, Brayden Sherbinin, John Furgele, River Rymsha, Ruslan Rakhmatov, Scott Dornbrock, Samuel Thibault, Dalton Gally, Cody Smith, Mitch Hall

FORWARDS (18): Brady Fleurent, Jakob Reichert, Ryan Salkeld, Mitch Vandergunst, J.C. Campagna, Taylor Ross, Alex Rodriguez, Sebastian Vidmar, Freddy Gerard, Alex Tonge, Roman Ammirato, Gage Torrel, Zach Franko, Sam Povorozniouk, Nick Ford, Domenic Alberga, Ben Duffy and Conor O'Neil

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

