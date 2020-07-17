Admirals Re-Sign Defenseman Sam Thibault

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Friday that the team has signed defenseman Sam Thibault for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Thibault, 24, becomes the second defenseman to re-sign with the Admirals for the 2020-21 season, the other being Scott Dornbrock. The Ste-Martine, Quebec native returns to Norfolk after playing in 32 games with the Admirals last season. Thibault started the year with the Indy Fuel before he was traded to Norfolk on November 11.

In his 32 games with the Admirals, Thibault quickly established himself as a mainstay on the blue line. His 2019-20 season was cut short due to an upper-body injury he suffered on January 29 against the Wheeling Nailers.

Thibault played three seasons with Baie-Comeau Drakkar in the QMJHL, where he served as team captain in 2016-17. He began his professional career with the Wichita Thunder in 2017-18, where he would also receive a two-game call up with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 2018-19 ECHL All-Star would end up signing with the Toledo Walleye in October 2018, where he posted eight points in 38 games. Thibault would find himself on the move to Indy later that season where he would spent the rest of the season with Ryan McGinnis as his assistant coach.

