Admirals Offer Presidential Bobblehead Package

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals and WisPolitics.com are once again combining forces to present a Presidential Straw Poll for the upcoming election. However, like most things in 2020, this year's straw poll will be done virtually.

Fans can order a Presidential Bobblehead Package, courtesy of WisPolitics.com, that comes with a bobblehead of their preferred candidate, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, and also a ticket voucher for the 2020-21 season. The package is $20.20 each and can be purchased at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com. There only 250 of each bobblehead available and the first candidate to run out of bobbleheads will be declared the winner of the Admirals Straw Poll.

"Usually we conduct our polls in conjunction with one of our games, however, just like everyone, we have had to adapt to current circumstances," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "However, we still feel strongly that our methodology, while unorthodox, presents a good snapshot of an important swing state. In addition, as a president myself, I encourage our fans, no matter their political persuasion, to engage in the democratic process by supporting Admirals hockey. "

This will be the sixth straw poll that the Admirals have conducted, and the third via bobblehead. The team started the tradition with the presidential election in 2008 and has done them in each of the president and Wisconsin Gubernatorial elections since.

The Admirals 2020-21 season schedule has not yet been released, but will not start before December 4.

