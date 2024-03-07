Admirals' L'Heureux Suspended for One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Zach L'Heureux has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Manitoba on Mar. 6.

L'Heureux was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21. He will miss Milwaukee's game Saturday (Mar. 9) vs. Grand Rapids.

