Admirals Ink Wisconsin Native Novak to AHL Deal

May 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed center Tommy Novak to an American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

The River Falls, WI native joined the Admirals at the end of the year on an try-out contract after finishing up his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota. Novak played in three regular season games for Milwaukee, earning his first professional point with an assist on March 23 at Rockford, and also skated in one playoff game for the Ads.

During his senior season at Minnesota, Novak picked up four goals and added 17 assists for 21 points while skating in all 38 of the Gophers games. In four seasons at U of M, he posted 88 points (18g-70a) in 129 contests and helped the club to back-to-back regular season Big 10 Championships in 2016 and 2017.

A third-round pick of the Predators (#85 overall) in 2015, Novak was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team after averaging better than a point per game, 48 points (14g-34a) in 46 games, with the Waterloo Black Hawks during the 2014-15 campaign.

