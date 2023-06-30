Admirals Ink Jameson to Contract for 2023-24 Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club announced today they have signed forward Keaton Jameson to a standard player contract for the upcoming season.

On November 25, 2022, the Admirals traded defenseman Aaron Thow to the Utah Grizzlies for future considerations. On June 20, 2023, Jameson was acquired by the Admirals at the Future Considerations Deadline to complete the deal.

"During the reconstruction of our roster, Keaton was on the top priority list when looking at our targets thru all the futures we acquired," said Admirals head coach Jeff Carr. "His signing this early shows his belief in wanting to win and be part of a group that is motivated with a lot to prove this season."

The Manitoba native recently completed his first full season as a professional with the Utah Grizzlies. In 71 regular season games, Jameson posted 37 points (15g, 22a) which was sixth best on the team, while his 15 goals were fifth best on the club. The center-man took the sixth-most face-off's in the ECHL and finished the season with a 52% winning percentage.

Jameson posted four points in Utah's six-game playoff run against the Idaho Steelheads (1g, 3a).

His professional career began in 2021-22 with the Fort Wayne Komets. After nine games, Jameson was dealt to the Grizzlies where he finished the season.

"His simplicity thru each shift and his adaptability of playing 5v5, PP, PK, net front, and late game minutes are his best attributes," Carr said. "We're looking for him to have a focused off-season of training so he comes into camp ready to start having earned success on day one."

From 2018 to 2022, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward suited up at the University of Manitoba (USports). His final season in 2022 was his best, posting 16 points in 20 games. He was also nominated for the Dr. Randy Gregg Award (USports West Most Outstanding Student Athlete).

