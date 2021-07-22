Admirals Ink Craighead for 2021-22 Season
July 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Thursday they have officially signed forward Darien Craighead to a contract for the 2021-22 season.
Craighead becomes the second player to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season. Forward Chase Lang was the first player to sign with the team on Tuesday.
The 24-year old British Columbia native recently completed his first season of professional hockey with the South Carolina Stingrays. In 25 games played, Craighead posted 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists)
Darien Craighead celebrates his first professional goal against the Wheeling Nailers on January 9, 2021 || (Photo: South Carolina Stingrays)
Before turning pro, Craighead was a four-year standout at Northern Michigan University. The 6'1, 170-pound forward had at least 20 points in all four seasons with the Wildcats. In 153 career games, Craighead registered 109 total points. He made the WCHA Third All-Star Team twice in his career and was also named to the All-Rookie Team in 2016-17.
His father, John, was not only born in Richmond, VA. but he also enjoyed a 13-year playing career, which included a five-game stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1996-97.
The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from July 22, 2021
- Admirals Ink Craighead for 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Acquire Doherty from Railers - Maine Mariners
- Kalamazoo Wings to Host Fan-Designed Jersey Contest - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.