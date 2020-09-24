Admirals Host Annual Garage Sale on Saturday

September 24, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team will hold their annual Garage Sale on Saturday, September 26 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The garage sale will open at 9 am for FULL season ticket holders who are paid in full or on a payment plan for the 2020-21 season. Beginning at 10 am the sale will be open to full and halfs season ticket holders and also Build-Your-Own-Plan holders.

We will shut down from 12-1 and then beginning at 1 pm the Garage Sale is open to the general public.

The sale will feature game-worn jerseys from our historic 50th season, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

A list of prices for the jerseys and other items is available at milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Masks are required for entrance fans should observe social distancing at the sale. Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Ave and proceed into the arena bowl.

In addition we will have the trophies that the team earned during the 2019-20 season on display.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.