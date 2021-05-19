Admirals Home Opener Set for October 16

Milwaukee, WI-The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team's home opener for the 2021-22 season will be on Saturday, October 16th at Panther Arena. The game was one of six home dates that have been guaranteed to the Admirals from the American Hockey League.

"We are so excited to get this date set for the beginning of our 2021-22 season," said Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer. "The past 15 months have been a tremendous challenge for everyone, but we have kept our focus on preparing for next season. October 16th can't come soon enough so we can be back to Panther Arena with the best fans in the AHL."

The home opener will be the first game for the Admirals since March 11, 2020, a span of 584 days. The other guaranteed dates for the Admirals include:

Thursday, December 30th

Friday, January 7th

Saturday, February 5th

Saturday, February 26th

Saturday, March 19th

The times and opponents for all six of these games will be announced when the remainder of the 2021-22 AHL schedule is released later this summer.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a future date, but full and half season tickets, flex plans, and groups for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now starting for as low as $144. For more information fans should call the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

