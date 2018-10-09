Admirals Halt Rampage 4-3

San Antonio, TX - Goalie Tom McCollum stopped 31 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-3 win over the Rampage Tuesday at San Antonio.

Milwaukee improved to 2-0-0-0 on the young season. McCollum earned his first win with the Admirals and has now won seven straight games against the Rampage.

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game when Anthony Richard used his speed to get past a Rampage defender and go to the goal on a breakaway. Richard deked left and scored his second goal of the season at 3:53 of the first period.

Milwaukee then found itself in penalty trouble as whistles against Yakov Trenin and Jarred Tinordi gave San Antonio a 5-on-3 power play for 1:57. But, Milwaukee scored a shorthanded goal at 5:55 to take a 2-0 advantage. Matt Donovan moved the puck to center ice and Tyler Gaudet chased the loose puck down and went to score his first goal of the season with a backhander. Donovan and Alex Carrier were awarded assists.

The Rampage tied the game in the second period. Zach Sanford backhanded a rebound into the goal at 9:08 of the second period to put San Antonio on the board. Then, Klim Kostin deked around an Admirals defenseman and dribbled the puck into the goal at 11:20 to knot the score.

The Admirals reclaimed the lead with two goals in the first 1:24 of the third period. First, Rocco Grimaldi scored from the left faceoff dot just :13 into the frame. Jarred Tinordi picked up the lone assist. It was Grimaldi's second goal of the campaign.

Emil Pettersson scored the game winner at 1:24 as he skated the length of the ice and fired a wrist shot past the glove of Rampage goalie Ville Husso for his first marker of the year.

San Antonio closed the scoring at 1:49 of the third period when Mackenzie MacEachern scored his first goal of the season.

