Admirals Donate over $64,000 to Local Charities

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has donated over $64,000 to charities in Southeast Wisconsin as part of their Community Partners programs for the 2019-20 season.

The Ads joined forces with eight local companies to sponsor certain events at games, like donating $10 for every goal throughout the course of the season, and the money was matched by the Admirals Power Play Foundation. The total also includes $3 from each ticket sold for the team's annual Charity Game, which this season was over $24,000 for Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Here is a look at each of the donations made:

$6,450 to Hunger Task Force, courtesy of Associated Bank for $10 for every Admirals penalty killed

$3,395 to Sculpture Milwaukee, courtesy of the Baker-Tilly for $1 for each Admirals Save

$4,020 to Children's Hospital, courtesy of Briggs and Stratton for $10 for every Admirals Power Play

$6,140 to Ronald McDonald House, courtesy of Continental Properties for $10 for every Admirals assist

$4,220 to Camp Reunite courtesy of Kapco for $10 for every Admirals Goal

$5,961 to several local charities courtesy of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino for all Chuck-A-Puck money raised

$4,100 to the MACC Fund, courtesy of Sartori Cheese for $100 for every Admirals win

$5,300 to Milwaukee Fire Department Warm-Up Winter, courtesy of Traction Factory for $50 for every Admirals Power Play Goal

$24,573 to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, courtesy Admirals Fans for $3 for every ticket purchased on December 13.

