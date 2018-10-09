Admirals Change Game Time for Saturday Night to 7 Pm

October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has moved the start time to their home opener on Saturday, October 13th to 7 pm. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6 pm, but the Admirals pushed the game back an hour to avoid conflict with game two of the Brewers NLCS game.

The Admirals take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday night, their first home game of the season after a pair of road contests. Fans can purchase tickets for the game by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.