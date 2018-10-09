Admirals Change Game Time for Saturday Night to 7 Pm
October 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has moved the start time to their home opener on Saturday, October 13th to 7 pm. The game was originally scheduled to begin at 6 pm, but the Admirals pushed the game back an hour to avoid conflict with game two of the Brewers NLCS game.
The Admirals take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday night, their first home game of the season after a pair of road contests. Fans can purchase tickets for the game by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550 or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 9, 2018
- Admirals Halt Rampage 4-3 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blackhawks Recall Fortin - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals Change Game Time for Saturday Night to 7 Pm - Milwaukee Admirals
- Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Named Official Watch Party Location of Roadrunners Road Games - Tucson Roadrunners
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly â?? October 9, 2018 - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda to Honor Sharks Affiliate History with Throwback Nights - San Jose Barracuda
- IceHogs at Wolves to be Televised on NHL Network - Rockford IceHogs
- Rychel Scores First Goal of the Season and Foo, Quine & Klimchuk Record Multi-Point Efforts During Opening Weekend - Stockton Heat
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Iowa Wild Reassigns Four to Allen - Iowa Wild
- Bears Weekly #1: Club Hits Road After Opening 2018-19 Campaign - Hershey Bears
- Chicago Wolves to Appear Four Times on NHL Network - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Recall Scarfo from Brampton - Belleville Senators
- Senators Announce Addition of Two Party Boxes to CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Action Coming to NHL Network - AHL
- Monsters Sign Forward Trent Vogelhuber to PTO Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Aberg Joins Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Week 1 Report: Hogs Seeking First Win in Home Opener - Rockford IceHogs
- Nicolas Roy Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Charlotte's Nicolas Roy Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Condors Home Saturday with the Futboleros in Town - Bakersfield Condors
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Weekly: Penguins Start 20th Season Strong, Now Travel to Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Gustavsson Reassigned to Belleville - Belleville Senators
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Florida Panthers Recall F Juho Lammikko from Springfield Thunderbirds - Springfield Thunderbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.