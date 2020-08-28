Admirals Bring Back Speedy Forward Taylor Ross

August 28, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced on Friday they have officially re-signed forward Taylor Ross to a contract for the upcoming season.

Ross, 22, was acquired by the Admirals on January 19 from the Fort Wayne Komets. The Kronau, SK native played in 24 games with the Komets, registering 8 points (6g, 2a) before being sent to Norfolk. Ross quickly showed off his speed and scoring abilities in his first game on January 24, in which he scored the lone goal for the Admirals.

Taylor Ross skates off the ice on Military Appreciation Night at Norfolk Scope. Ross made an immediate impact on the Admirals forward crew after his arrival from Fort Wayne in January.

He eventually finished the season with 10 total points (3g, 7a) in just 19 games played with Norfolk.

The 6'1, 216lb forward enters his second season as a professional after being a two-year standout with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In 117 career games with the Hurricanes, Ross had 107 total points, including a 34-goal season in 2018-19.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.