Admirals Annual Garage Sale Set for Tuesday, Wednesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals annual Garage Sale will take place this Tuesday and Wednesday, June 11 and 12, at Panther Arena.

The garage sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.

The sale begins on Tuesday at 4 pm for FULL AND HALF season ticket holders who are paid in full or have a signed payment plan form for the 2019-20 season. Beginning at 5 pm the sale will be open to all fulls and halfs and also Build-Your-Own-Plan holders.

On Wednesday the sale is open to the general public from 11 am to 7 pm.

Click here for a list of available jerseys and their prices.

Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Ave and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.

Season subscriber memberships for the 2019-20 season are on sale now for as little as $20 per month. Fans can get on board, or find more information, at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550.

