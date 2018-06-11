Admirals Annual Garage Sale Begins Tuesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals will hold their annual Garage Sale beginning Tuesday, June 12 and Wednesday, June 13 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The garage sale will open on June 12 at 4 pm for season ticket holders (Full, Half, 40, 30 & 20 Packs) who are paid in full or have a signed payment plan form for the 2018-19 season. Between 5pm to 8pm will be for any season ticket holder who has money down for the 2019-19 season. On June 13 the sale is open to the general public from 11 am to 7 pm.

Game worn jerseys from the 2017-18 season will be available for purchase for the first time, in addition new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment will be priced significantly below retail value. Plus, Admirals merchandise and other items will be available between 20%-70% off.

A complete list of the items and their prices is available at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Fans should enter Panther Arena through the main doors off of Kilbourn Ave and proceed into the bowl area for the sale.

All items at the garage sale are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. No items are available for sale before the garage sale begins.

