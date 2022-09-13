Admirals Announce Staff Additions

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has hired Nathan Williams as Strength and Conditioning Coach, Ryan Stacey as Video Coach, and Evan Watts as Assistant Equipment Manager.

Williams joins the Admirals after spending the past three seasons as the Strength Coach for the Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate with stops in Utica, NY and Abbotsford, BC. He is responsible for preparing and supervising workout programs for all of the Admirals players and to oversee rehabilitation programs for injured players. The Kansas City, MO native earned a bachelor's degree in Exercise Science from Missouri State in 2016 and a master's degree from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2018. He also served as the Strength and Conditioning Coach for Lake Superior State during the 2018-19 season.

Stacey will handle the video analysis of all the team's pre-scout and Admirals game film and will also manage the team's video systems. He comes to Milwaukee after serving as Video Coach for the Newfoundland Growlers of the ECHL during the 2021-22 season. Prior to his position with the Growlers, Stacey spent a pair of seasons with the Sarnia Sting of the OHL as their Director of Analytics. He is a native of St John's, Newfoundland and earned his bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Brock University.

Watts will assist Admirals Equipment Manager Adam Kocsis with the equipment needs of all of the team's players as well as helping to coordinate equipment for the team's 36 road games. Watts brings five years of experience to the team, most recently serving as the Equipment Manager for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. Previous to that the Kalamazoo, MI native held positions with the Macon Mayhem of the SPHL and the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

The Admirals kick off the regular season on the road against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, October 15 before commencing the home portion of their schedule the following Saturday, October 22nd, at 6 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

