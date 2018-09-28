Admirals Announce Initial 2018 Training Camp Roster

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, ECHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, have announced their initial 2018 Training Camp Roster on Friday. The Admirals will open camp with ten forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies.

Forwards (10)

Matt McMorrow

Max Cook

Chris Crane

Manny Gialedakis

Taylor Cammarata

Connor Hurley

Ryan Salkeld

Filip Starzynski

Brandon Davis

Samuel Blanchet

Defensemen (7)

Zane Schartz

Chase Harrison

Sean Federow

Philip Siutz

John Gustafsson

Brandon Parrone

Shayne Morrissey (F/D)

Goaltenders (2)

Chris Zeitler

Jacob Caffrey

Domenic Alberga (F), Patrick D'Amico (F), Roman Chuard (D), Ty Reichenbach (G) are currently participating in AHL training camp with the Tucson Roadrunners. Additional contracted and/or tryout players could be added throughout Norfolk's training camp.

The Admirals open their 2018 Training Camp Friday (September 28) at the Norfolk Scope beginning at 6:00 p.m. The team will be conducting three on-ice sessions this weekend that will be open and free to the public. The following is a schedule for this weekend's on-Ice sessions:

Friday, September 28, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 29, 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, September 30, 10:00 a.m.

**Schedule subject to change

The Admirals open their 30th Anniversary Season on October 13 at home against the Wheeling Nailers. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial season ticket plans are now available by visiting NorfolkAdmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212.

