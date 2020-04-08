Admirals Announce Fundraising Initiative for COA/Hunger Task Force

Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg today announced a new, significant fundraising initiative to help raise money for the COA Youth and Family Center Goldin Center Food Pantry and the Hunger Task Force.

The goal of the campaign, which is named Putting Biscuits in People's Baskets, is to raise $20,000. That money will go to operate the Food Pantry at COA's Goldin Center located at 23rd and Burleigh as well as provide support for the Hunger Task Force which provides the supplies for the food pantry, which has seen a 618% increase in the number of people served over the past three weeks.

"In the low-income neighborhoods we serve access to healthy food is a critical issue," said COA Development/Public Relations Director Betsy Mitchell. "COA has the only food pantry in Milwaukee's 53206 zip code area and we are keeping the food pantry stocked to accommodate the growing need as schools remain closed and more families lose wages."

"During these unprecedented times, it's important that we help to provide for the families in our community who are wondering where their next meal will come from," said Greenberg. "This is an unique opportunity for our fans to join us in this effort and I hope people will do so."

The online campaign will happen in two phases over the next 10 days. The first phase begins on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 am and runs through Monday, April 13 at 4 pm. During that time people can make donations, which will be matched by the Admirals for the first $2,500.

Fans can donate and bid on items online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or on their mobile device by texting the word "ADMIRALS" to 76278.

In addition, fans can buy the following items and all the money raised will donated to the campaign:

$25 for an Official Game Puck

$50 for an Official Game Puck autographed by a player of their choice from the 2020-21 team

$150 for any of the following opportunities during the 2020-21 season:

A ride on the Kwik Trip Human Hockey Puck

A ride on Zamboni

A visit from Roscoe to your house

The chance to watch warm-ups from the Jockey Being Family Area

Fans should note that there are limited quantities of each of these items.

The second phase of the auction will run from Wednesday, April 15 through Monday, April 20 and will feature a jersey and experience auction. Up for bid will be over 20 jerseys, including one of the special refrigerator jerseys that the team was scheduled to wear on April 4th, as well as the chance to drop a ceremonial first puck prior to a 2020-21 game, the opportunity to sit next to Admirals Broadcaster Aaron Sims, and getting involved in the high-five tunnel with the players before the game.

