Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez, & Adam Hall Jerseys up for Auction

The Delmarva Shorebirds are auctioning off game-worn jerseys of Adley Rutschman, Adam Hall, and Grayson Rodriguez until December 2, 2019. Each player will have their road gray and alternate black jersey available and bidding will take place ONLINE ONLY at https://bit.ly/379cNYN

For each of Rodriguez and Hall's jerseys, the bidding will start at $250 and future bids increase in increments of $25. For each of Rutschman's jerseys, bidding will start at $500 with an increase in increments of $50.

Arriving with fanfare never before seen at Perdue Stadium, catcher Adley Rutschman became the first No. 1 overall pick to play for the Shorebirds. The Golden Spikes winner and top Orioles prospect played for Delmarva in 12 regular season games, blasting two home runs with eight RBIs. Rutschman had three hits over the Shorebirds' two playoff games and established a rapport with his pitching staff that will resonate across Birdland for years to come.

Shortstop Adam Hall was the Shorebirds' most consistent hitter all season, slashing .298/.385/.395 with 31 extra-base hits, 45 RBIs, 78 runs scored, and 33 stolen bases. The Orioles' No. 4 prospect earned Organizational Player of the Month after a blistering April and was one of eight Shorebirds selected to the South Atlantic League All-Star Game. Hall was also named a utility infielder on the SAL Postseason All-Star team and finished top-five in the league in five offensive categories.

Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez became the breakout star for the Orioles and the entire South Atlantic League in 2019. Baltimore's No. 2 prospect spent the entire year in the Shorebirds rotation, going 10-4 with a 2.68 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 94 innings. Rodriguez fanned 10 batters in a game four separate times, started the SAL All-Star Game, pitched in the MLB Futures Game, and was named the SAL's Top MLB Prospect.

All bids must be placed online, but if you have any questions on the auction, please contact Jimmy Sweet in the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or via email at jsweet@theshorebirds.com.

Delmarva's best baseball summer ever has earned one last cherry on top. On Tuesday afternoon, MiLB.com named the Shorebirds as their Team of the Year for 2019, a first in franchise history.

In their 24th season at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, the Shorebirds finished 90-48, the most wins across all of Minor League Baseball in 2019. Manager Kyle Moore and company smashed Delmarva's previous wins record (83, 1996) and became the first South Atlantic League team to win 90 since the 2006 Augusta GreenJackets, a team which featured future major league all-stars Pablo Sandoval and Sergio Romo. Stretched out over a major-league season, the Shorebirds' .652 winning percentage would equate to 106 wins.

