Adirondack Extends Affiliation with New Jersey Through 2018-19

BINGHAMTON, NY - After coming off the best season in team history, the Adirondack Thunder have announced a one-year affiliation agreement with the New Jersey Devils and Binghamton Devils for the 2018-19 season.

New Jersey became the Thunder's NHL affiliate on August 8, 2017 after the organizations had an "informal working agreement" during the previous two seasons. Adirondack had several players with the team this season on New Jersey or Binghamton contracts, including goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood, defenseman Colton White, and goaltender Ken Appleby, who became the first Thunder alum that appeared in multiple games with Adirondack to go on to make his NHL debut.

"On behalf of the New Jersey Devils, we are pleased to extend our partnership with the Adirondack Thunder as our ECHL affiliate for the 2018-19 season," New Jersey Devils Assistant General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said. "We have seen firsthand how the staff in Adirondack has developed our players and helped aid in the transition to Binghamton. The success of the Thunder on the ice this season has been a direct reflection of that, and we all look forward to working together next season."

The Devils will open up the 2018-19 season at home on Saturday, October 6 at 7:05 p.m.

