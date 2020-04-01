Adenhart Scholarship Deadline Approaches

Cedar Rapids, IA - The application deadline for the eighth annual Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship, administered by the Kernels Foundation, is Friday, April 10th.

Nick Adenhart was a bright young pitcher who played for the Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2006, and he was a rising star in the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization. Only hours after Nick's 2009 season debut on the mound for the Angels, Nick was tragically killed by a drunk driver on April 9, 2009 at age 22.

Nick's family would like to honor him by awarding two $1,000 scholarships in his memory. The Kernels Foundation is privileged to administer the scholarships on behalf of Nick's family.

Applicants must be a graduating high school senior from an area high school and attend a two or four-year accredited college or university and take 12 or more hours per semester. The applicant must have played an organized sport in the last two years, must be a great teammate, must demonstrate hard work and determination, and must have a clear vision of their career goal.

With the recent closure of Veterans Memorial Stadium and area high schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic scholarships can are being accepted one of two ways:

Via email to Sherry Downey at SDowney@kernels.com

Mailed to the Kernels Foundation:

Nick Adenhart Memorial Scholarship

C/O Cedar Rapids Kernels

PO Box 2001

Cedar Rapids, IA 52406

Scholarship applications may be downloaded from the Kernels website at www.kernels.com under the 'COMMUNITY' tab.

For more information, please contact Doug Nelson at 319-363-3887 or email at doug@kernels.com.

