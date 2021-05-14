Adell Drives Bees to WinÃÂ

May 14, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







Jo Adell bashed three hits to lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-4 victory over the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Adell collected three hits and finished a triple shy of the cycle. He started the Bees scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to score Brandon Marsh and added a double in the fifth and a single in the seventh inning. Adell finished 3-for-4 overall with three runs scored and a pair of RBI. Anthony Bemboom smashed his first home run of the season in the fourth inning in a two-hit night.

Andrew Wantz made the start for the Bees allowing two unearned runs over four innings of work. Austin Warren picked up the win allowing two runs in two innings of relief. AJ Ramos tossed a perfect seventh inning and Jose Quijada picked up a six-out save to close the game for Salt Lake.

The Bees and Rainiers are knotted at one game apiece in the six-game series. Game three will start at 6:35 on Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from May 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.