Adeboboye Breaks Loose to Increase RedBlacks Lead: CFL

June 21, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







Adeboboye breaks off a 52-yard run, then hauls in a 9-yard pass from Crum for the touchdown.







