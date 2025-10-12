Adams Jr. Launches a 69-Yard Missile to Erik Brooks: CFL

Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. threads a perfect deep pass to Erik Brooks, slicing through the Hamilton defence for 69 yards, bringing the Stampeders to the 4-yard line. Dedrick Mills punches it in immediately after to finish off the drive.







Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.