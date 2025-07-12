Adams Jr. DROPS a DIME to Alford for the TD: CFL

July 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. throws a 21-yard touchdown to Damien Alford to give Calgary an early lead.







