Adams Jr. Connects with Philpot to Finish off the Drive!: CFL

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. leads Calgary downfield with a methodical drive and fires a 14-yard strike to Jalen Philpot who gets the touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.