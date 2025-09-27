Adams Jr. BREAKS LOOSE for a 21-Yard TD!: CFL

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Vernon Adams Jr. leads a surgical drive for Calgary and finishes it off himself as he breaks free for a 21-yard touchdown.







