Adams Hits First Triple-A Homer, Bees Take Series

April 2, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees finished Opening Weekend with an impressive 8-3 victory over the Sacramento River Cats, bringing their record on the season to 2-1 and claiming the series. It was an offensive explosion for the Bees, reaching base 21 times and tying the franchise record of 14 walks originally set on July 31, 1997 in Tucson. Michael Stefanic's four base on balls was just one shy of the franchise record. Outfield prospect Jordyn Adams led the charge, shining with his first Triple-A home run, two sacrifice flies and a walk, totaling four RBI on the day and punctuating his first series at the Triple-A level. Adams' outfield counterpart, Jo Adell, produced his best performance of the young season, going 2-3 with two RBI, a double, a walk, a run, a hit-by-pitch and four putouts without error in left field.

Lefty starting pitcher, 27-year-old Kenny Rosenberg, shut down Sacramento, earning a win in the first start of his second season with Salt Lake by not allowing a run in 5.0 innings and striking out six River Cats batters. Four Bees, Diaz, Holder, Weiss and Warren, kept the game under control in relief, each getting an inning on the mound and combining to punch out 12 Sacramento batters as a staff. With the victory, Salt Lake manager Keith Johnson is now just two W's away from breaking the franchise record for managerial wins as his team now embarks on a 12-game road trip to Albuquerque and Las Vegas before returning to Smith's Ballpark on April 18 against the Reno Aces.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.