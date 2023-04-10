Adams Headlines Next Wave of Dirty Birds Added to 2023 Roster

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce the return of LHP Derrick Adams to the 2023 roster.

Adams posted a 7-9 record with a 4.21 ERA in 2022 for Charleston and collected 101 strikeouts. He walked only 43 batters in 119 innings pitched.

"Derrick was a solid arm for us last year and proved he can be consistent in the starting pitcher role," said Dirty Birds' Manager Billy Horn. "We are thrilled to have him back and look forward to seeing him excel on the mound."

Adams played college baseball at Jacksonville State University in his home state of Alabama and was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2018. He played two seasons in the Royals organization before joining the Dirty Birds in 2022. The 26-year-old lefty will look to round out the starting rotation for Charleston this season.

In addition to Adams, the Dirty Birds are adding LHP Williams Jerez. Jerez was drafted by the Red Sox and made his Major League Debut with the Angels in 2018.

"Bringing in another solid arm with Major League experience bolsters up the bullpen that much more for the 2023 season. His experience will definitely be a plus for our pitching staff right out of the gate," said Horn.

RHP Troy Bacon, LHP Danny Wirchansky, RHP Mikey York, C Mitch Ghelfi, and OF Jose Bermudez join Adams and Jerez on the Dirty Birds' 2023 roster.

The Dirty Birds home opener is May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

