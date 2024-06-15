Adams Battles Blitz to Pull the Lions Ahead: CFL
June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Facing a Stampeders blitz, Vernon Adams Jr connects with Alexander Hollins for a 21-yard touchdown.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
