Adams Battles Blitz to Pull the Lions Ahead: CFL

June 15, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Facing a Stampeders blitz, Vernon Adams Jr connects with Alexander Hollins for a 21-yard touchdown.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.