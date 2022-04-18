Adam Wheaton Returns for Unprecedented Fifth Season

Kalamazoo, MI - Affectionately named Mr. Growler, Adam Wheaton will return for a fifth season with the Growlers. Wheaton is a Kalamazoo native and graduated from Hackett Catholic Central back in 2017. Wheaton attended Trine University from 2017-2021 and transferred to Lamar University (TX) this year for his final year of eligibility. Since joining Kalamazoo for the 2018 season, Wheaton has been an ace for the Growlers pitching staff. The right-handed pitcher has started an impressive 35 games, pitched in 47 total games and has posted a career 2.69 ERA over his Growlers career.

With his return for a fifth season, Wheaton has the chance to cement his name in the record books. There are four Northwoods League all-time records Wheaton could break this summer.

NWL Career Strikeout Record: 251

Adam Wheaton Career Strikeouts: 193 (58 to tie record. Wheaton struck out 60 batters in 2021)

NWL Career Wins Record: 20

Adam Wheaton Career Wins: 16

NWL Career Starts Record: 35

Adam Wheaton Career Starts: 35

NWL Career Innings Pitched Record: 239.1

Adam Wheaton Innings Pitched: 224 (15.1 innings to tie)

Mr. Growler returns for his final campaign where he will go down as the greatest player in franchise history. The Growlers enter their ninth season, and Wheaton will have been there for five of them.

